Photo 746
My Fathers working buddy's in the 60'
Love the camera-i used Luminar Neo Restoration
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
family memories
Mags
ace
A wonderful vintage treasure of a photograph!
January 18th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking picture.
January 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Great memories
January 18th, 2026
Lin
ace
A fantastic step back in time.
January 18th, 2026
