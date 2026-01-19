Offshore oil exploration - My father loved this time period in his life

My father brought home a rock for me and said it came up form the deepest part of earth at that time, of couse I still have the rock.

I believe this was on the Blue Water ll rig. my father work on several different rigs that did off shore exploratory drilling around the world. I do not know to much about all the details.

Google"The engineering challenges for the Blue Water II rig in the 1960s were primarily focused on stability, mobility, and the technology required to drill in deeper water. It was a pioneering vessel that fundamentally changed offshore oil exploration by introducing the semi-submersible design. "