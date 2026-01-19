Previous
Offshore oil exploration - My father loved this time period in his life by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 747

Offshore oil exploration - My father loved this time period in his life

My father brought home a rock for me and said it came up form the deepest part of earth at that time, of couse I still have the rock.
I believe this was on the Blue Water ll rig. my father work on several different rigs that did off shore exploratory drilling around the world. I do not know to much about all the details.
Google"The engineering challenges for the Blue Water II rig in the 1960s were primarily focused on stability, mobility, and the technology required to drill in deeper water. It was a pioneering vessel that fundamentally changed offshore oil exploration by introducing the semi-submersible design. "
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It certainly must have been very interesting.
January 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
Another wonderful treasure!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact