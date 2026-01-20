Previous
Before and after using Luminar Neo restoration tool by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 748

Before and after using Luminar Neo restoration tool

While working on a rig in the North Sea my father took this photograph.
Google image lens states this is the wreckage of the Alexander L. Kielland semi-submersible accommodation platform after it capsized in the North Sea on March 27, 1980.
https://www.google.com/search?q=wreckage+of+the+Alexander+L.+Kielland+semi-submersible+accommodation+platform+after+it+capsized+in+the+North+Sea+on+March+27%2C+1980&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1158US1158&oq=wreckage+of+the+Alexander+L.+Kielland+semi-submersible+accommodation+platform+after+it+capsized+in+the+North+Sea+on+March+27%2C+1980&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAtIBCTQxNzlqMGoxNagCCLACAfEFb_u3-F6YwdA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:ed175c00,vid:DZrEocLHL5Q,st:0
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
That cleaned it nicely
January 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Great job…. I love the original…
January 20th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
January 20th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A fascinating restoration and clean-up. This shot has restored beautifully - Fav!

Ian
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact