Photo 748
Before and after using Luminar Neo restoration tool
While working on a rig in the North Sea my father took this photograph.
Google image lens states this is the wreckage of the Alexander L. Kielland semi-submersible accommodation platform after it capsized in the North Sea on March 27, 1980.
https://www.google.com/search?q=wreckage+of+the+Alexander+L.+Kielland+semi-submersible+accommodation+platform+after+it+capsized+in+the+North+Sea+on+March+27%2C+1980&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1158US1158&oq=wreckage+of+the+Alexander+L.+Kielland+semi-submersible+accommodation+platform+after+it+capsized+in+the+North+Sea+on+March+27%2C+1980&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAtIBCTQxNzlqMGoxNagCCLACAfEFb_u3-F6YwdA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:ed175c00,vid:DZrEocLHL5Q,st:0
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
Tags
family memories
Michelle
That cleaned it nicely
January 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Great job…. I love the original…
January 20th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
January 20th, 2026
Fisher Family
A fascinating restoration and clean-up. This shot has restored beautifully - Fav!
Ian
January 20th, 2026
