Where are you, Daddy? Poem by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 749

Where are you, Daddy? Poem

As a Child I often wonder from he was, I was told he was at work on the ocean. But I would always wonder where. I asked google to write a poem of my feeling as a child-here it is

Where are you, Daddy?
Are you standing on the steel,
Feeling the floor beneath your boots
Tilt and dip and reel?
Are you drinking coffee in the wind
While the giant drills go deep,
Or resting in a narrow bunk
Sinking into sleep?
I always knew you’d come back home,
Oil-scented, tired, and tall,
To lift me from the dusty earth
And make the world feel small.
But then the bags were packed again,
The heavy boots were tied,
And I’d go back to wondering
On the lonely, shoreward side.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
205% complete

