Where are you, Daddy? Poem

As a Child I often wonder from he was, I was told he was at work on the ocean. But I would always wonder where. I asked google to write a poem of my feeling as a child-here it is



Where are you, Daddy?

Are you standing on the steel,

Feeling the floor beneath your boots

Tilt and dip and reel?

Are you drinking coffee in the wind

While the giant drills go deep,

Or resting in a narrow bunk

Sinking into sleep?

I always knew you’d come back home,

Oil-scented, tired, and tall,

To lift me from the dusty earth

And make the world feel small.

But then the bags were packed again,

The heavy boots were tied,

And I’d go back to wondering

On the lonely, shoreward side.