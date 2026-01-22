Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 750
Where Are You Now, Daddy? I wrote this poem
Daddy, you loved the sea,
so from my boat we set you free,
The water was calm, the sky blue and bright,
Your roses we tossed, a beautiful sight.
The big, deep ocean holds you now,
But in my little heart, I still ask, where are you now?
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2702
photos
152
followers
156
following
205% complete
View this month »
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
Latest from all albums
165
748
166
750
749
750
167
751
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
QSS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family memories
,
cpoem
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close