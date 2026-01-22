Previous
Where Are You Now, Daddy? I wrote this poem

Daddy, you loved the sea,
so from my boat we set you free,
The water was calm, the sky blue and bright,
Your roses we tossed, a beautiful sight.
The big, deep ocean holds you now,
But in my little heart, I still ask, where are you now?
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
January 22nd, 2026  
