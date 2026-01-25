Previous
Our hospital in Ojai California by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 753

Our hospital in Ojai California

"White stucco walls, a mission style so grand,
With archways open, in a sun-kissed land.
A tiled fountain whispers, a gentle, cool cascade,
Where peace and calm are effortlessly made."
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Photo Details

