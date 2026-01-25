Sign up
Photo 753
Our hospital in Ojai California
"White stucco walls, a mission style so grand,
With archways open, in a sun-kissed land.
A tiled fountain whispers, a gentle, cool cascade,
Where peace and calm are effortlessly made."
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2711
photos
152
followers
156
following
206% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
21st January 2026 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
being thankful
