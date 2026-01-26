Previous
I may be a prickly but inside I am soft and sweet by 365projectorgchristine
I may be a prickly but inside I am soft and sweet

My exterior, harsh and bold,
A story waiting to unfold.
Inside, a flavor, soft and rare,
A sweet surprise beyond compare.
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Brooke Lindsay
Nice close up and poem!
January 26th, 2026  
