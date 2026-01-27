Previous
I have something to say by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 755

I have something to say

"Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools speak because they have to say something." - Plato
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely closeup. I love Plato's quote!
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Brilliant quote!! Beautiful shot too!
January 27th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Super close-up detail - fav!

Ian
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up - great detail - and I love the quote !- so true !! !
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact