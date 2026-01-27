Sign up
Photo 755
I have something to say
"Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools speak because they have to say something." - Plato
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
5
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2717
photos
152
followers
155
following
206% complete
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
754
753
754
755
171
755
172
756
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
21st January 2026 10:14am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flower memories
Corinne C
ace
A lovely closeup. I love Plato's quote!
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Brilliant quote!! Beautiful shot too!
January 27th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
Super close-up detail - fav!
Ian
January 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - great detail - and I love the quote !- so true !! !
January 27th, 2026
Ian