Previous
The Lineman of the Plains by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 760

The Lineman of the Plains

This is a page out of my Grandfathers scrap book of which I treasure. He is the man up on the pole. He started working in 1919 and retired in 1965, always worked for the phone company.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so interesting and what a wonderful keepsake to have.
February 1st, 2026  
Fisher Family
Wonderful family history, well worth treasuring - fav!

Ian
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact