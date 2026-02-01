Sign up
Photo 760
The Lineman of the Plains
This is a page out of my Grandfathers scrap book of which I treasure. He is the man up on the pole. He started working in 1919 and retired in 1965, always worked for the phone company.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
family memories
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so interesting and what a wonderful keepsake to have.
February 1st, 2026
Fisher Family
Wonderful family history, well worth treasuring - fav!
Ian
February 1st, 2026
