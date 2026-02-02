My Grandpa working in 27 below - Burrr

"This vintage photo album page documents the experiences of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company (N.W. Bell Tel Co) workers in the early 1920s, including one individual's prior service with the Nebraska National Guard (N-Guard) in 1922 [1.1, 1.2, 1.3]. The text describes the men working on toll lines for the A.T.&T. Company in Nebraska in 1923 and pictures their "service truck" in Holdrege, Nebraska [1.1, 1.3]. Other photos and text detail a challenging job south of Springfield, Illinois, where workers faced "snow 2 feet and 27 below zero," illustrating the severe weather conditions they worked through [1.1, 1.4]. The Northwestern Bell Telephone Company was formed in 1921 by merging several smaller companies across five Midwestern states and was part of the larger AT&T Bell System network [1.2, 1.3]."