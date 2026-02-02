Previous
My Grandpa working in 27 below - Burrr by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 761

My Grandpa working in 27 below - Burrr

This is what Google Lens said about this image.
"This vintage photo album page documents the experiences of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company (N.W. Bell Tel Co) workers in the early 1920s, including one individual's prior service with the Nebraska National Guard (N-Guard) in 1922 [1.1, 1.2, 1.3]. The text describes the men working on toll lines for the A.T.&T. Company in Nebraska in 1923 and pictures their "service truck" in Holdrege, Nebraska [1.1, 1.3]. Other photos and text detail a challenging job south of Springfield, Illinois, where workers faced "snow 2 feet and 27 below zero," illustrating the severe weather conditions they worked through [1.1, 1.4]. The Northwestern Bell Telephone Company was formed in 1921 by merging several smaller companies across five Midwestern states and was part of the larger AT&T Bell System network [1.2, 1.3]."
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 2nd, 2026  
Lin ace
A great piece of history captured. I worked 17 years for South Central Bell and AT&T, but thankfully, not outside.
February 2nd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact