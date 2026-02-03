This was my Grandpa's Lineman's test sets

Google len's explains:

"Lineman's test sets, or "butt sets," were indispensable tools for early telephone technicians, enabling them to "butt in" or tap directly into active telephone lines using clips on the leads. This allowed them to connect from various access points, such as telephone poles or junction boxes, to perform vital diagnostics. Once connected, a technician could use a switch to listen in "monitor mode" to check line quality without interrupting calls, or switch to "talk mode" to obtain a dial tone, dial the central office (using the integrated rotary dial), and communicate with other staff. They were crucial for identifying basic circuit issues like proper polarity, shorts, or opens. These durable metal tools were in use from the early 1900s through much of the 20th century, evolving as safety standards improved and predating modern digital testing equipment, yet maintaining the core principle of a portable line interface."