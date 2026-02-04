My Grandpa is sitting on the end

From Google lens:

A toll center was a vital hub in the early telecommunications network, responsible for handling long-distance calls for a specific geographic area. The Holdrege office was likely a local consolidation point where calls from smaller exchanges were routed. The process in 1922 was entirely manual, relying on operators to physically connect callers using a large switchboard. The crew members pictured were likely technicians and linemen, responsible for installing and maintaining this physical infrastructure. The Northwestern Bell Telephone Company itself was an operating company within the larger Bell System network, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and served several Midwestern states. The company was rapidly expanding during this era, and these local jobs provided essential support for the growing demand for telephone service in small towns and rural areas.