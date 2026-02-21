Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Our sailing cat Blue - taken in the mid 90's
A coat of storm-cloud gray against the sky,
Where Blue keeps watch with keen and steady eye.
The master of the mast and salt-sprayed rail,
The silent, furred guardian of the sail.
written by google lens
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2795
photos
153
followers
157
following
213% complete
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
195
779
780
779
196
780
197
781
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Tags
animals we love
Mags
ace
LOL! Quite a character up there watching the action. =)
February 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
February 21st, 2026
