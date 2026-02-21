Previous
Our sailing cat Blue - taken in the mid 90's by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 780

Our sailing cat Blue - taken in the mid 90's

A coat of storm-cloud gray against the sky,
Where Blue keeps watch with keen and steady eye.
The master of the mast and salt-sprayed rail,
The silent, furred guardian of the sail.
written by google lens
@365projectorgchristine
Mags ace
LOL! Quite a character up there watching the action. =)
February 21st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
February 21st, 2026  
