Rebirth by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 781

Rebirth

"Wisteria is a powerful symbol of vitality, longevity, and rebirth, often representing the "new life" that arrives with the spring. Because these woody vines can live for over a century and are among the first to burst into dramatic, cascading blooms after a dormant winter, they serve as a visual metaphor for endurance and renewal. In many cultures, its vigorous growth from old, gnarled wood signifies a bridge between the past and a flourishing future, making it a popular emblem for new beginnings and the patient unfolding of life's potential."
Witten by goole lens
22nd February 2026

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Mags
Lovely new growth!
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana
Beautiful new growth and colours.
February 22nd, 2026  
Sid
Spring is springing…?
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful promise of Spring !
February 22nd, 2026  
