Rebirth

"Wisteria is a powerful symbol of vitality, longevity, and rebirth, often representing the "new life" that arrives with the spring. Because these woody vines can live for over a century and are among the first to burst into dramatic, cascading blooms after a dormant winter, they serve as a visual metaphor for endurance and renewal. In many cultures, its vigorous growth from old, gnarled wood signifies a bridge between the past and a flourishing future, making it a popular emblem for new beginnings and the patient unfolding of life's potential."

Witten by goole lens