Previous
Hans Johansen -- My Grandfather by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 782

Hans Johansen -- My Grandfather

He grew up in Norre Aaby, Denmark, and in 1916 came to the United States by way of so many through Ellis Island.He was sponsored by his older bother and in time he sponsored 3 of his other brothers.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
What a story. Lovely old picture of him
February 23rd, 2026  
Diana ace
What a fabulous story and blast from the past!
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact