Photo 782
Hans Johansen -- My Grandfather
He grew up in Norre Aaby, Denmark, and in 1916 came to the United States by way of so many through Ellis Island.He was sponsored by his older bother and in time he sponsored 3 of his other brothers.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Tags
family memories
Jennifer
ace
What a story. Lovely old picture of him
February 23rd, 2026
Diana
ace
What a fabulous story and blast from the past!
February 23rd, 2026
