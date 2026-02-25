My Grandmother is the first lady on the left wearing glasses

She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, they too emigrated to the United States though Ellis Island. Her father came first saved enough money to bring over the oldest son this continued for several years until finally my grandmother age 7, her younger brother and mother joined them. They traveled in the bottom of the boat never allowed to see the ocean as there were no windows or restrooms. She could not understand why I enjoyed living on my boat stormy. She served in the Salvation army for 10 years.