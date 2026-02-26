Sign up
Previous
Photo 785
My grandmother and grandfather Johansen
As the story was told my grandfather was on his way from California to go back home and live in Denmark with his family. He stopped in "the Dakota's" where he met a lady who became his wife. they were married in October1, 1928
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
Tags
family memories
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely personal memory and story.
February 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
Delightful photo and story.
February 26th, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Lovely old photos and special memories for you!
February 26th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
February 26th, 2026
