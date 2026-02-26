Previous
My grandmother and grandfather Johansen by 365projectorgchristine
My grandmother and grandfather Johansen

As the story was told my grandfather was on his way from California to go back home and live in Denmark with his family. He stopped in "the Dakota's" where he met a lady who became his wife. they were married in October1, 1928
