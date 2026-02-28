Sign up
Photo 787
My Grandfather and his 2 brothers he sponsored
During the Great Depression the 3 brothers with their families moved to Tustin Ca. This is my Grandfathers shop.
Their names are list in the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
Photo Details
Album
Memories
Tags
family memories
