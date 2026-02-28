Previous
My Grandfather and his 2 brothers he sponsored by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 787

My Grandfather and his 2 brothers he sponsored

During the Great Depression the 3 brothers with their families moved to Tustin Ca. This is my Grandfathers shop.
Their names are list in the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration
