Photo 788
A Sweet and Calm Assurance.
My mother who is 93 asked me to make her a photo of Jesus holding her while she sleeps. This is what Chatght provided for her. She looks at this she goes to sleep each night.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
Tags
ai memories
Mags
ace
What a sweet thing to do for your mother. A lovely image and I'm sure she cherishes it very much.
March 1st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
What a blessed gift
March 1st, 2026
Aimee Ann
Wow. So moving
March 1st, 2026
