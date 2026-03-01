Previous
A Sweet and Calm Assurance. by 365projectorgchristine
A Sweet and Calm Assurance.

My mother who is 93 asked me to make her a photo of Jesus holding her while she sleeps. This is what Chatght provided for her. She looks at this she goes to sleep each night.
Christine Sztukow...

Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
Mags ace
What a sweet thing to do for your mother. A lovely image and I'm sure she cherishes it very much.
March 1st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
What a blessed gift
March 1st, 2026  
Aimee Ann
Wow. So moving
March 1st, 2026  
