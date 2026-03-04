Previous
One of my favorite songs - John Denver by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 791

One of my favorite songs - John Denver

I had a vision of eagles and horses
High on a ridge in a race with the wind
Going higher and higher and faster and faster
On eagles and horses I'm flying again,
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
216% complete

Photo Details

