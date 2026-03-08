Previous
My mother who is 93 asked me to make her a photo of Jesus holding her and talking together in a rocking chair. This is what Chatght provided for her. She says this is her favorite and make her happy.
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! Whenever I'm upset and troubled, I close my eyes and imagine He's cradling me in His arms. =)
March 8th, 2026  
