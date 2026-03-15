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In the garden by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 802

In the garden

"Beneath the woven ceiling of the vine,
Where wisteria spills its violet wine,
Here, my soul can sit and stay,
Lost within this quiet day

written by google lens.

I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
March 15th, 2026  
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