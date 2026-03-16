This week is for my Irish mother

"Where the sapphire trees touch the edge of the sky,

And the ancient oaks whisper as spirits pass by,

There stands a small cottage of moss and of stone,

Where a weaver of riddles sits silent, alone.

He’s the Master of Rainbows, the Keeper of Coins,

Where the light of the sun and the silver rain joins.

He bathes in the brook with a wink and a grin,

While the gold in his cauldron glows bright from within.

But heed the old warning if you seek his door:

The more that you covet, he’ll hide it the more.

For the treasure is magic, a gift of the glade,

And it vanishes quickly as rainbows will fade."

I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo