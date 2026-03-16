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This week is for my Irish mother by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 803

This week is for my Irish mother

"Where the sapphire trees touch the edge of the sky,
And the ancient oaks whisper as spirits pass by,
There stands a small cottage of moss and of stone,
Where a weaver of riddles sits silent, alone.
He’s the Master of Rainbows, the Keeper of Coins,
Where the light of the sun and the silver rain joins.
He bathes in the brook with a wink and a grin,
While the gold in his cauldron glows bright from within.
But heed the old warning if you seek his door:
The more that you covet, he’ll hide it the more.
For the treasure is magic, a gift of the glade,
And it vanishes quickly as rainbows will fade."
I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
What clever and creative image dedicated to your mom. =)
March 16th, 2026  
Lin ace
Wow - I love this! A must fav. And I enjoyed the poem, too.
March 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@linnypinny Thank you
March 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful!
March 16th, 2026  
Mallory ace
Such a creative image
March 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2026  
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