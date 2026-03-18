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A dream of the leprechaun by 365projectorgchristine
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A dream of the leprechaun

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Dorothy ace
Delightful
March 18th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2026  
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