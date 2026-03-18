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Previous
Photo 805
A dream of the leprechaun
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
14th March 2026 2:29pm
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love affair with life
Dorothy
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Delightful
March 18th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
March 18th, 2026
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