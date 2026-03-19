Finnegan didn’t just guard gold; he guarded the Veil.

For those who have time here's a sweet story by google lens:I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo

Every hundred years, when the violet mist grew thick enough to drown the ordinary world, the bridge appeared. It wasn't made of stone, though it felt solid under a boot—it was made of "remembering."

"Keep pace, now! No looking back at the shadows," Finnegan called out, his voice like dry leaves skittering on pavement. He raised his hawthorn wand, and a shower of sparks erupted from the tip, tethering the great double-rainbow to the earth.

Behind him, a ragtag procession followed. There was Barnaby the ginger cat, who had seen too many things in the human world; a weary old terrier; and a handful of sprites whose wings hummed like dragonflies. They were the lost, the forgotten, and the magical, all seeking the Ever-Green.

As they reached the crest of the arch, the water below glowed with a deep, pulsing indigo. The trees didn't just stand; they breathed, their leaves glowing with the soft light of a thousand fireflies.

"Is it much further, Mr. Finnegan?" a small fairy squeaked.

Finnegan adjusted his oversized hat and stepped onto the far bank, where the air tasted like honey and rain. He gave his wand one final, triumphant flick, sealing the passage behind them.

"We’re already there, little soul," he chuckled, gesturing toward the glowing woods. "Welcome home."