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Previous
Photo 807
In a forest where the emerald shadows play
The greatest luck that a soul can find,
Is a song to share and a heart that’s kind
I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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8
Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
14th March 2026 2:31pm
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love affair with life
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