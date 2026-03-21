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Dancing in a magical forest. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 808

Dancing in a magical forest.

I took this photo while waching T.V., I then played with it in PSE and Luminar Neo
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
LOL! They're almost line dancing!
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Beverley ace
cheerful colours & happy dancing...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
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