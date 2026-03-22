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Adventures with the leprechauns-The end by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 809

Adventures with the leprechauns-The end

Hearthfire glows in amber light,
While windows drink the blue of night.
A tiny baker, calm and still,
Crafting magic with quiet skill.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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