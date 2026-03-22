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Previous
Photo 809
Adventures with the leprechauns-The end
Hearthfire glows in amber light,
While windows drink the blue of night.
A tiny baker, calm and still,
Crafting magic with quiet skill.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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2
Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
14th March 2026 2:32pm
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love affair with life
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
March 22nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
brilliant image...
March 22nd, 2026
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