Previous
M 27 -Magic in the universe - Day 3 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 812

M 27 -Magic in the universe - Day 3

My Brother took this photograph of M27 Dumbbell Nebula. I added the Ghost to go with the Mythology:
The "mythology" of the Dumbbell Nebula is a modern tale of celestial death and rebirth, as it was the very first planetary nebula ever discovered in 1764. Named by John Herschel in 1828 for its resemblance to a "dumb" (silent) bell, it serves as a hauntingly beautiful "ghost" of a dying star similar to our own Sun. The story begins tens of thousands of years ago when a red giant shed its outer layers, exhaling a glowing shroud of colorful gas that now stretches across the constellation Vulpecula. At its heart sits a massive white dwarf—the exposed, white-hot soul of the original star—which acts as a cosmic lighthouse illuminating its own remains. For astronomers, this nebula is a prophetic vision, offering a glimpse into the distant future of our solar system and the silent, shimmering monument our Sun will one day leave behind in the void.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Magical.
March 25th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I am always drawn to celestial photography but have only been able to gaze through telescopes at those magical things in the sky. Beautiful!
March 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact