M 27 -Magic in the universe - Day 3

My Brother took this photograph of M27 Dumbbell Nebula. I added the Ghost to go with the Mythology:

The "mythology" of the Dumbbell Nebula is a modern tale of celestial death and rebirth, as it was the very first planetary nebula ever discovered in 1764. Named by John Herschel in 1828 for its resemblance to a "dumb" (silent) bell, it serves as a hauntingly beautiful "ghost" of a dying star similar to our own Sun. The story begins tens of thousands of years ago when a red giant shed its outer layers, exhaling a glowing shroud of colorful gas that now stretches across the constellation Vulpecula. At its heart sits a massive white dwarf—the exposed, white-hot soul of the original star—which acts as a cosmic lighthouse illuminating its own remains. For astronomers, this nebula is a prophetic vision, offering a glimpse into the distant future of our solar system and the silent, shimmering monument our Sun will one day leave behind in the void.