NASA 's rainbow - For our Rainbow month

I did not edit this I only put a frame around it.NASA's newest spacecraft aimed at studying the sun have captured a colorful "rainbow" in the warm glow of zodiacal light observed above Earth.The PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission, which launched on March 11, consists of four small satellites working in unison in low Earth orbit to provide a comprehensive view of the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, and study the constant stream of charged particles emitted by the sun known as solar wind.The mission delivered its first set of images, including a vivid, rainbow-colored view of the sky, according to a statement from NASA that shared PUNCH's latest images.