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NASA 's rainbow - For our Rainbow month by 365projectorgchristine
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NASA 's rainbow - For our Rainbow month

I did not edit this I only put a frame around it.

https://www.space.com/space-exploration/launches-spacecraft/nasas-punch-spacecraft-sees-a-cosmic-rainbow-in-the-zodiacal-light

NASA's newest spacecraft aimed at studying the sun have captured a colorful "rainbow" in the warm glow of zodiacal light observed above Earth.
The PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission, which launched on March 11, consists of four small satellites working in unison in low Earth orbit to provide a comprehensive view of the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, and study the constant stream of charged particles emitted by the sun known as solar wind.
The mission delivered its first set of images, including a vivid, rainbow-colored view of the sky, according to a statement from NASA that shared PUNCH's latest images.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
March 26th, 2026  
Sid ace
fascinating, space rainbows, whatever next…?
March 26th, 2026  
vaidas ace
Nice
March 26th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool!
March 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! wonderful !
March 26th, 2026  
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