New Birth - The Whirlpool Galaxy (M51)

My Brother took this photograph of The Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) and I added the mother and baby.Astronomers suggest that the dramatic spiral structure may result from a close encounterwith a nearby galaxy called NGC 5195. The companion galaxy is shown in the inset picture. The gravitational interaction with the companion also compresses clouds of hydrogen gas, boosting the birthrate of massive stars. A train of bright colors traces the form of the spiral arms. Blue depicts young stars; red represents glowing hydrogen gas in star-forming regions. Hubble’s sharp view also reveals intricate structure in the gas clouds. Streams of dust can be seen branching off the spiral arms, like spokes in a wheel. M51 is the dominant member of a small group of galaxies.