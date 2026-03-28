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My Favorite- Butterfly Nebula I added the baby butterflies by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 815

My Favorite- Butterfly Nebula I added the baby butterflies

https://science.nasa.gov/asset/hubble/ngc-6302-the-butterfly-nebula/

The nebula is formed by a dying star at its center, which has ejected its outer layers of gas, creating the complex "wings" that span more than two light-years.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
March 28th, 2026  
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