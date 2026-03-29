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On Earth as it is in Heaven - Happy Palm Sunday by 365projectorgchristine
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On Earth as it is in Heaven - Happy Palm Sunday

This is an awesome video of today's Jerusalem and Jesus walk on Palm Sunday to the cross.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq56ectzwno
Holy Week: Where it Happened

29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
March 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Blessings!
March 29th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful Palm Sunday image - fav!

Ian
March 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
A wonderful image for the day.
March 29th, 2026  
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