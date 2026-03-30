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Holy Monday (Cleansing the Temple): by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 817

Holy Monday (Cleansing the Temple):

Jesus drives merchants and money changers out of the Temple
If you have time this is a song regarding Holy Monday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NSHvT6itXE
My husband took the background photograph and I added Jesus cleansing the temple
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
March 30th, 2026  
Jack
Well done, love it.
March 30th, 2026  
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