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Previous
Photo 817
Holy Monday (Cleansing the Temple):
Jesus drives merchants and money changers out of the Temple
If you have time this is a song regarding Holy Monday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NSHvT6itXE
My husband took the background photograph and I added Jesus cleansing the temple
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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love affair with life
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
March 30th, 2026
Jack
Well done, love it.
March 30th, 2026
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