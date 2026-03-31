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Holy Tuesday (Teachings and Confrontation) by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 818

Holy Tuesday (Teachings and Confrontation)

Jesus teaches in the Temple (Olivet Discourse)
If you have time this is a song regarding Holy Tuesday:

https://www.google.com/search?q=teach+us+to+be+ready+youtube+song&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1158US1158&oq=teach+us+to+be+ready+youtube&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgCECEYoAEyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigATIHCAMQIRigATIHCAQQIRigATIHCAUQIRigATIHCAYQIRirAtIBCjY5MDA2ajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBZDeqDM5PHnE&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:6a8e4d83,vid:WlqV5iSv5Po,s

My husband and mother took the background photograph and I cut and pasted Jesus and his disciples.
I used Photoshop Elements and Luminer Neo
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Paul J ace
Love this.
March 31st, 2026  
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