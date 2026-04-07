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Quiet dream by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 825

Quiet dream

A shimmering spiral of ginger and gold, he rests as a perfect, sun-kissed moon tucked away in the quiet of a dream.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
How adorable, it could almost be Minky ;-)
April 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
adorable...
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! All cozy.
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So sweet.
April 7th, 2026  
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