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Previous
Photo 831
And life is simple
No hurried step, no heavy sound,
Just rolling hills and open air,
Where roots are deep within the ground
And life is simple, soft, and fair.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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12
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5
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1
Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
6th April 2026 9:25am
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home appreciation
Beverley
ace
I agree whole heartedly with your words. beautiful capture...
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful bush and view! A lovely shadow too.
April 13th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful.
April 13th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely capture of this beautiful view.
April 13th, 2026
Jon Lip
Nice poem.
April 13th, 2026
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