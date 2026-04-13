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And life is simple by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 831

And life is simple

No hurried step, no heavy sound,
Just rolling hills and open air,
Where roots are deep within the ground
And life is simple, soft, and fair.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beverley ace
I agree whole heartedly with your words. beautiful capture...
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful bush and view! A lovely shadow too.
April 13th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view.
April 13th, 2026  
Jon Lip
Nice poem.
April 13th, 2026  
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