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In the quiet garden of the soul, every blossom becomes a living prayer, rooted in kindness and reaching toward the light of an enduring love. by 365projectorgchristine
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In the quiet garden of the soul, every blossom becomes a living prayer, rooted in kindness and reaching toward the light of an enduring love.

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14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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