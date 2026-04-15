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Photo 833
I love my Daddy
A mountain made of velvet fur,
Where tiny hearts may safely purr.
A silent friend who does not stir,
Though claws may sink and whiskers err.
written by google
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
13th April 2026 8:37am
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Beverley
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beautiful snuggly Photo...
April 15th, 2026
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