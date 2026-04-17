Previous
Hard to imagine Johnny Cash lived in my home of Ventura county by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 835

Hard to imagine Johnny Cash lived in my home of Ventura county

A mural of country music legend Johnny Cash on the wall of Casitas Market in Casitas Springs, California. Located in a small, unincorporated community along Highway 33 north of Ventura, the artwork honors Cash’s history in the area, where he lived with his first wife, Vivian Liberto, during the 1960s. The mural blends a striking black-and-white portrait of the singer with vibrant local themes, showcasing the valley's distinctive landscapes and wildlife to celebrate his lasting connection to the region.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
beautiful colours & lovely to read the history.
April 17th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a stunning mural, we are huge Johnny Cash fans.
April 17th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Very cool
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact