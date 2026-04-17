Hard to imagine Johnny Cash lived in my home of Ventura county

A mural of country music legend Johnny Cash on the wall of Casitas Market in Casitas Springs, California. Located in a small, unincorporated community along Highway 33 north of Ventura, the artwork honors Cash’s history in the area, where he lived with his first wife, Vivian Liberto, during the 1960s. The mural blends a striking black-and-white portrait of the singer with vibrant local themes, showcasing the valley's distinctive landscapes and wildlife to celebrate his lasting connection to the region.