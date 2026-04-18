Town name for the mighty oak

"The community of Oak View received its name in 1925, a choice inspired by the region's dense, beautiful oak groves that gave the landscape a lush, garden-like character. Before settling on its current name, the area transitioned through several developmental stages, notably being known as "Oak View Gardens" in the late 1930s as residential building began on the former George Bundren and Mahoney ranches. This identity was further reinforced by its connection to the local railroad, which featured a station and siding near the Mahoney Ranch as part of the regular stops between Ventura and Ojai."