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Town name for the mighty oak by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 836

Town name for the mighty oak

"The community of Oak View received its name in 1925, a choice inspired by the region's dense, beautiful oak groves that gave the landscape a lush, garden-like character. Before settling on its current name, the area transitioned through several developmental stages, notably being known as "Oak View Gardens" in the late 1930s as residential building began on the former George Bundren and Mahoney ranches. This identity was further reinforced by its connection to the local railroad, which featured a station and siding near the Mahoney Ranch as part of the regular stops between Ventura and Ojai."
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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A lovely shade of green!
April 18th, 2026  
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