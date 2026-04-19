A frozen tapestry of suspended ice

The vibrant sunset in this image beautifully highlights high-altitude cirrus clouds, which are composed entirely of tiny ice crystals rather than water droplets. Because these clouds sit miles above the earth where temperatures are well below freezing, these crystals often form thin, feathery strands. The "fall streaks" you see—the darker, vertical textures—occur when these ice crystals become heavy enough to fall from the cloud layer. As they descend into different wind currents, they are often swept horizontally, creating those characteristic "mare's tail" shapes. Because these crystals are essentially tiny prisms, they catch and refract the low-angle sunlight, which is why they appear so brilliantly golden and orange during a sunset like this.

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