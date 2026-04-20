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A single golden leaf, a fleeting visitor from the heights above, rests upon the glass of the still water—a quiet mirror to the beauty of letting go. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 838

A single golden leaf, a fleeting visitor from the heights above, rests upon the glass of the still water—a quiet mirror to the beauty of letting go.

20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
A lovely shot.
April 20th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
April 20th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous
April 20th, 2026  
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