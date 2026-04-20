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Photo 838
A single golden leaf, a fleeting visitor from the heights above, rests upon the glass of the still water—a quiet mirror to the beauty of letting go.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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3
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Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
11th August 2025 10:47am
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love affair with life
Mags
ace
A lovely shot.
April 20th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
April 20th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Fabulous
April 20th, 2026
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