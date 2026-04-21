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Previous
Photo 839
The sun surrenders to the horizon with warm embrace
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Memories
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NIKON D3400
Taken
15th August 2022 6:15pm
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sailing travels
Beverley
ace
beautiful...
April 21st, 2026
Diana
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Gorgeous sunburst and rays.
April 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful.
April 21st, 2026
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