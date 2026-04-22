Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 840
In her heart she is a performer
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2982
photos
153
followers
160
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Latest from all albums
839
838
256
840
839
841
840
257
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
20th April 2026 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
April 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
What a beautiful bloom.
April 22nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Wow a super stunning flower.... pretty details
April 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close