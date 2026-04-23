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He tilts his head, a puzzled grace, At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 841

He tilts his head, a puzzled grace, At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.

A silhouette of velvet fur,
Against the glass, a rhythmic purr.
One paw is raised, a cautious hook,
To test the surface of the brook.
Behind the wall of liquid light,
The orange fins take sudden flight.
A golden flash, a silver streak,
Beyond the reach of claw or cheek.
Wide amber moons, his pupils swell,
To track the depths of this crystal cell.
A world of bubbles, slow and strange,
Just inches past his whisker’s range.
He tilts his head, a puzzled grace,
At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.
So close to touch, yet miles away—
The captive hunt of a sunny day.
written by google
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Uh-oh. LOL Such a cute shot.
April 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
cute photo....
April 23rd, 2026  
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