He tilts his head, a puzzled grace, At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.

A silhouette of velvet fur,

Against the glass, a rhythmic purr.

One paw is raised, a cautious hook,

To test the surface of the brook.

Behind the wall of liquid light,

The orange fins take sudden flight.

A golden flash, a silver streak,

Beyond the reach of claw or cheek.

Wide amber moons, his pupils swell,

To track the depths of this crystal cell.

A world of bubbles, slow and strange,

Just inches past his whisker’s range.

He tilts his head, a puzzled grace,

At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.

So close to touch, yet miles away—

The captive hunt of a sunny day.

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