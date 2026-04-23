He tilts his head, a puzzled grace, At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.
A silhouette of velvet fur,
Against the glass, a rhythmic purr.
One paw is raised, a cautious hook,
To test the surface of the brook.
Behind the wall of liquid light,
The orange fins take sudden flight.
A golden flash, a silver streak,
Beyond the reach of claw or cheek.
Wide amber moons, his pupils swell,
To track the depths of this crystal cell.
A world of bubbles, slow and strange,
Just inches past his whisker’s range.
He tilts his head, a puzzled grace,
At the flickering ghosts he cannot chase.
So close to touch, yet miles away—
The captive hunt of a sunny day.
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