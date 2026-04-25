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Photo 843
"Quick come see this"
I took this while my husband was listening to some tunes on the TV.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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Album
Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
11th April 2026 2:38pm
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