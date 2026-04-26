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Previous
Photo 844
A golden spark ascends against the fading day, rising on a promise of dawn while the valley below cradles the first soft dreams of the stars.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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2
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3
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 7:00pm
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sky memories
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and cloudscape.
April 26th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Love the clouds and the bird placement
April 26th, 2026
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