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A golden spark ascends against the fading day, rising on a promise of dawn while the valley below cradles the first soft dreams of the stars. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 844

A golden spark ascends against the fading day, rising on a promise of dawn while the valley below cradles the first soft dreams of the stars.

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and cloudscape.
April 26th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Love the clouds and the bird placement
April 26th, 2026  
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