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Photo 845
Nature's sun-woven abstraction
A shifting kaleidoscope of liquid jade and sapphire, where nature’s brushstrokes of light dissolve into a shimmering, sun-woven abstraction..
written by google
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
15th August 2015 7:54am
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