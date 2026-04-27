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Nature's sun-woven abstraction by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 845

Nature's sun-woven abstraction

A shifting kaleidoscope of liquid jade and sapphire, where nature’s brushstrokes of light dissolve into a shimmering, sun-woven abstraction..
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27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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