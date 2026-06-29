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Green Waterfall by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 908

Green Waterfall

Like silken ribbons catching the breeze,Green waterfalls tumble and arch from the trees.Grown mature and wild in the open air,They weave a majestic six-foot hair.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Beautifully captured with that gorgeous bokeh and light.
June 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty. I love the lighting.
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely geen and light!
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Something so beautiful in this ! lovely light on the flow of the green leaves, teasing the many shaded of green - then the motley bokeh in the soft pink and green background . It really attracts me ! fav
June 29th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@beryl Thank you berl
June 29th, 2026  
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