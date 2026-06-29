Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 908
Green Waterfall
Like silken ribbons catching the breeze,Green waterfalls tumble and arch from the trees.Grown mature and wild in the open air,They weave a majestic six-foot hair.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
3194
photos
160
followers
135
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Latest from all albums
344
908
324
345
907
909
908
325
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2026 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with that gorgeous bokeh and light.
June 29th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty. I love the lighting.
June 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely geen and light!
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Something so beautiful in this ! lovely light on the flow of the green leaves, teasing the many shaded of green - then the motley bokeh in the soft pink and green background . It really attracts me ! fav
June 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@beryl
Thank you berl
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close